SWAN CARPETS ENUGU GOVT Over Lip Service To Sports

…..Poor State Of Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, Enugu State chapter, has lambasted the governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi led Enugu State government over its neglect and failure to complete the renovation work going on at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu as well as poor state of sports generally in the state

This is also as the sports journalists bemoaned the precarious situation of the Enugu State owned football club, Rangers International FC who are currently battling to avoid relegation in the ongoing 2023 abridged Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL season

The Association stated their displeasure in a communique they issued at the end of their Congress in Enugu on Tuesday signed by the State Secretary of the Association, Ignatius Okpara of African Examiner online, Jude Ikpechukwu of Sun newspapers and Comrade Emma Nweze of Blue print newspapers.

“SWAN Enugu State frowns at the general poor state of sports in Enugu state in the last five years, occasioned by the State Government’s lip service to the all important sector.

“SWAN, also expressed displeasure over the continued use of Awka Stadium, Anambra State for the execution of Rangers Inter. FC home matches in the Nigeria Professional (Premier) Football League, NPFL, as a result of the failure of the Enugu State Government to complete

the renovation work at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium for over two seasons running,” part of the communique read.

The association further expressed dismay following the failure of the state government to appoint a Team Manager and a General Manager to oversee the affairs of Rangers International FC.”

It could be recalled that Rangers have been without a Team Manage and a General Manager for the past two seasons after the former occupiers Messrs Amaobi Ezeaku and Davidson Owomi left the club.

“The Association noted with dismay that the ugly development of the team executing it’s home matches in “a home away venue”, as well as non engagement of a General and Team mangers for the Flying Antelopes for over two seasons now, has been a major factor militating against the success of the club currently swimming at the relegation corridor of the NPFL,” the Association said.

Enugu State Government awarded the contract for the renovation of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium playing turf in October 2021.

“Almost two years now, there are indications that the stadium could be an abandoned project with the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi led Government coming to an end on may 29.

The Commissioner Youth and sports, Enugu State, Hon. Manfredo Nzekwe told journalists in Enugu in January that the Stadium “will not be an abandoned project,” under Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Enugu SWAN equally advised the incoming administration in the state to ensure that only a competent and someone that is knowledgeable in sports is appointed as Commissioner for youth and sports