Telling The Truth Not De-marketing Nigeria –Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has refuted claims that recent criticism accusing him of de-marketing Nigeria.

According to Obi, speaking the truth or talking about the challenges of the country is important to national growth.

He stated this on Thursday in a post on X saying that said his remarks about Nigeria’s economic and political challenges are meant to strengthen and not rubbish the image of the country.

Although he did not mention names, his comments are coming a week after Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, berated him for speaking negatively about the country abroad.

“I tried reminding those who argue that I de-marketed Nigeria by telling the truth about its economic and social status vis-à-vis the rest of the World that truth does not in any way demarket a nation,” he said.

He added, “Rather, it refines and strengthens it. But the moment we begin to weaponise the truth for political convenience, we dishonour the legacy of those who came before us. We betray the very essence of their sacrifices, their struggles, their hopes, and their dreams.”

Obi spoke after he attended the memorial lecture in honour of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, alongside former President Goodluck Jonathan and ex-Head of State Yakubu Gowon.

In his address, Obi questioned the silence of once-vocal critics who protested fuel and food price hikes under President Jonathan, saying that the situation has gotten worse now.

He said: “I asked some very vital rhetorical and reflective questions, like what has suddenly happened to the protesting voices in this country, where are those who, in 2012/13, protested vigorously when increases in fuel, exchange rate, food and transport prices were moderate and manageable under President Jonathan.

“Where are those who called President Jonathan all sorts of names, “Clueless, corrupt, ineffective and lifeless government”? Where are they now that the Prices of everything have increased tenfold?”

Obi also frowned at the increase in insecurity in the country as well as poverty.

“We are also losing innocent lives daily through insecurity, poverty, poor healthcare, and avoidable hardship. This is not the Nigeria our founding heroes envisioned.

“We must not reduce their sacrifices to mere ceremonial tributes. The best way to honour Chief Edwin Clark and others like him is to restore integrity in governance, rebuild trust in our public institutions, and ensure that truth and justice are the foundations of our national journey.