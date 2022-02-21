Tension As Gunmen Attack NDLEA Operatives, Kill One, Many Injured, Set Patrol Vehicle Ablaze In Ebonyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There was tension among travelers plying the Enugu/ Abakaliki express way on Sunday, as unknown armed men attacked personnel of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA at their check point, killing one personnel.

African Examiner gathered that the hoodlums opened fire on some NDLEA operative who were on duty at a check point, killing one of the Operatives , while others escaped with various degrees of injuries.

Our Correspondent learnt that the gunmen went away with a rifle belonging to the officers after setting their vehicle ablaze.

A Source who confirmed the incident to African Examiner under condition of anonymity, said the attack took place at Ezzamgbo area of the Enugu/ Abakaliki expressway.

He said after collecting the riffle, the criminal elements set ablaze a patrol Hilux Van burnt.

As at the time of filing this report, the Ebonyi State Command of the Agency was yet to make any statement on the development.

It was learnt that several vehicles conveying passengers to Abakaliki from Enugu and those heading to Enugu from Abakaliki, were forced to make you turn and return back to where they took off from.