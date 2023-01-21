The 34th Enugu International Trade Fair Kicks Off March 24, 2023.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The management of Enugu Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture ECCIMA, has hinted that not less than eight nations across the globe have indicated interest to attend the 34th edition of the Enugu International Trade Fair.

According to the organization, the fair will commence on Friday 24th March and run through Monday 3rd April, 2023 at the International Trade Fair Complex, Golf Course, Enugu.

President of (ECCIMA), Barrister Jasper Nduagwuike disclosed this Wednesday while briefing Newsmen on the forthcoming fair, adding that they have commenced moves to actualize a larger participation.

He listed the countries expected at the fair to include China, Pakistan, Namibia, Sambia, Brazil, Among others.

The ECCIMA Chief revealed that there will be a unique Draw that will empower the winner with one million naira worth of Training, adding that there will be additional working capital.

He expressed optimism that the event will be well attended and prayed that the general elections will be peaceful.

The ECCIMA President, who spoke through the Vice president, in charge of Trade Fair, Engr. Nonye Osakwe reasserted their concern on the issue of deepening democracy in Nigeria.

He said there was no doubt that it is only with a thriving economy and free enterprise that our democracy would be rooted and sustained.

Nduagwuike, said that the theme of the 2023 edition of the Fair is “Harnessing Nigerian Human Capital Resources for Global Economic Advancement”.

“As you all know, the 34th edition of the Enugu International Trade Fair will start on Friday, 24th March and run through Monday, 3rd April, 2023 at the International Trade Fair Complex, Golf Course, G.R.A, Enugu.

He said that the Minister of Trade and Investment would declare the Fair open on behalf of the President & Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

” The Chamber has made appreciable progress to ensure that the Fair is successfully held to the satisfaction of all stakeholders especially in this election period.

“Let me emphasize here that even though we are passing through election and democratic transition in the country, yet we need to be upbeat about our economic affairs because the economy remains the centerpiece of our survival, growth and development.

“The 34th Enugu International Trade Fair would therefore provide the cleavages to gauge the economic outlook of our nation, the attendant/available human capital market/opportunities that would be inclined to industrial development to make informed business and investment decisions.

“We are very hopeful that the 34th Enugu International Trade Fair would be a success, despite attendant challenges in the economic environment.”

He went further to state that, “Indeed, a number of strategies have been put in place by the Chamber towards ensuring that all Stakeholders realize a meaningful outcome from participation in this Fair including a number of side attractions that would interest the Public.

“We are particularly happy that we have been receiving streams of enquiries and interest from corporate organizations and institutions declaring interest to participate in the 34th Enugu International Trade Fair.

“This is a pointer to the expected success of the 34th Enugu International Trade Fair,” he said.

He pointed out that the Fair would be the highest level of sponsorship in recent times as companies like Dangote, Nigerian Brewery Plc and Globalcom have shown serious interest in partnering with the Chamber to sponsor the 34th Fair.

The president assured that there would be steady power supply throughout the 10-day event because they reached a concrete agreement with EEDC to ensure 24/7 electricity at the Fair complex within the period of the Fair.

He therefore pleaded with the media to give the 34rd edition of the Enugu International Trade Fair adequate publicity.

“I thank you once more and appeal to you to publicize extensively the 34th Enugu International Trade Fair and other activities of the Chamber.