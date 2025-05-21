There Are Boko Haram Informants Among Politicians, Soldiers – Zulum

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has claimed that some Nigerian politicians and members of the armed forces do act as informants and collaborators for Boko Haram insurgents.

Zulum stated this on Wednesday in an interview on News Central’s Breakfast Central, where he assured that the state would strengthen its security intelligence network and prosecute saboteurs “ruthlessly.”



“We have informants and collaborators within the Nigerian armed forces, within the politicians, and within the communities. What we shall do is to strengthen our intelligence and to deal with them ruthlessly



“Let’s remove contractocracy. In six months, we can put an end to this madness. We need not politicise insecurity,” he said.



Speaking on the issue of surrendered insurgents, Zulum made it known that while not all who have surrendered have fully reformed, the larger majority are contributing positively.



“I cannot completely say that 100% of those people who have surrendered are doing the right thing, but I want to assure you that over 99% are doing well and are not participating in the ongoing terrorism,” Zulum said.



He talked on the need for Nigeria to embrace both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies in tackling insurgency, saying that over 99% of repentant insurgents no longer connected in terrorism and the military force alone would never end insurgency.



He said: “Insurgency will never be ended by kinetic measures alone. We must ensure that the non-kinetic measures are also properly put in place.



“What I mean by non-kinetic measures is social, political, and economic dimensions of the crisis. Our ongoing non-kinetic measures have yielded positive results with the support of the Nigerian military.”