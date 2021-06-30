Three Zamfara Senators Decamp From PDP To APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Three Senators who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party, on Wednesday defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers in three separate letters to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, attributed their resignation from the opposition party to internal crisis, tyranny and leadership failure within the PDP.

Mr Lawan read their letters of defection during the commencement of plenary on Wednesday.

The lawmakers who defected are Senators Sahabi Ya’u (Zamfara North); Lawali Hassan Anka (Zamfara West); and Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta North).

The defection letter by the Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Sahabi Ya’u (Zamfara West) reads: “I hereby inform Your Excellency and my Distinguished Colleagues of my decision to move from the Peoples’ Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress Party.

“The decision is necessitated by the endemic crisis that engulfed the Zamfara State chapter of the PDP, which led the national body to dissolve the State Exco of the party.

Deputy Chairman, Committee on Senate Services, Lawali Hassan Anka (Zamfara West), on his part, said his defection was informed by the crises in the Zamfara state chapter of the PDP.

The Chairman of the Committee on Niger Delta, Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta North) said his decision to resign from the PDP was due to the implosion within the party.























