Tinubu Appoints 7 Executive Directors For NTA

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of seven Executive Directors for the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

According to a press release issued on Friday by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, the Executive Directors are:

1. Ayo Adewuyi — Re-appointed Executive Director, News.

2. Bar. Ibrahim Aliyu — Executive Director, Special Duties.

3. Malam Muhammed Fatuhu Mustapha — Executive Director, Administration and Training.

4. Mrs Apinke Effiong — Executive Director, Finance.

5. Mrs Tari Taylaur– Executive Director, Programme.

6. Mr Sadique Musa Omeiza – Executive Director, Engineering

7. Mrs Kemi Fashina – Executive Director, Marketing.

The appointments take immediate effect.

The President urged the appointees to bring their wealth of experience to bear on the operations of the national broadcast station, particularly in scaling up to meet global digital standards.