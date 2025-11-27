Tinubu Appoints Uzodimma As Renewed Hope Ambassador

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the national launch of the Federal Government’s Ward Development Programme, President Bola Tinubu has appointed Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State as the Renewed Hope Ambassador.

This was contained in a press release issued on Tuesday and signed by Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga.

In his role as ambassador, Nzodimma would double as the Director-General for Party Outreach, Engagement and Mobilisation.

With the appointment, which takes immediate effect, Uzodimma would be responsible, in collaboration with the All Progressives Congress leadership and the governors, for evangelising the Tinubu administration’s programme.

As Renewed Hope Ambassador, Uzodimma, who also chairs the Progressive Governors Forum, would ensure harmony, inclusiveness and strategic coordination across all levels of the party. He would also be involved in mobilising and engaging people.

In addition, Uzodimma would work with the APC governors, who would also be Ambassadors of Hope.

Tinubu expects Uzodimma and his colleagues to promote and disseminate the party’s achievements and milestones since 2023, thereby reinforcing the message of Renewed Hope nationwide.

In a message to the Renewed Hope Ambassador, Tinubu asked Uzodimma to ensure that Nigerians are aware of and understand the administration’s achievements.

Tinubu took office in May 2023 with a reform agenda that is already yielding positive outcomes for the Nigerian economy.

According to the press release, inflation, once a nightmare, eased for the seventh month in a row to 16.05 per cent in October. The exchange rate has stabilised. Foreign Exchange reserves reached over $46 billion this month, up from $32 billion and a net reserve of $4 billion inherited in 2023.

It added that investor confidence in the Nigerian economy has returned. with both FDI and Portfolio investments on the increase, with the oil and gas sector a significant beneficiary.

The stock market is enjoying an unprecedented boom. The economy is being diversified, with solid minerals playing a pivotal role.

The government’s liberal educational loan policy has enrolled over 700,000 students. Nigerians do not need to wait longer than one week to get a travel passport, the press release added.