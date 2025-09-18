Tinubu Condoles With Fire Victims At Afriland Towers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the families of victims, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the United Capital, and the United Bank of Africa (UBA) Plc over Tuesday’s fire outbreak at Afriland Towers on Broad street, Lagos Island.

This was contained in a press release issued on Thursday by Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu extended his condolences to the management and staff of Afriland Properties Limited, the FIRS, the United Capital, UBA, and particularly those who lost loved ones in the inferno, and the injured who are currently receiving medical attention.

The President commended the emergency responders, including the Federal Fire Service, first aiders, medical personnel, and members of the public, for their quick intervention and noted their deep sense of responsibility during the evacuation.

The President advised more caution, training, and alertness to avert such emergencies in the future.

Tinubu prayed that God Almighty would receive the souls of the departed and grant quick recovery to the injured.