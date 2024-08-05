Tinubu Has Not Disappointed Nigerians – Okupe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Director General of the Peter Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has heaped praises on President Bola Tinubu’s administration, saying that Tinubu has always met Nigerians’ expectations.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Okupe commended the Nigerian leader for his efforts in handling the country’s economic challenges.

Reacting to the president’s national broadcast on economic hardship on Sunday, Okupe on his X account stated that the president has tri9ed to make the economy stable.

Okupe said: “President Bola Tinubu’s speech has not disappointed Nigerians. For the first time, the President clearly outlined the precarious economic situation his administration inherited.

“The speech highlighted notable achievements, including more than doubling the minimum wage from N30,000 to N70,000 per month, committing over N45 billion to the student loan scheme, increasing national oil production to over 1.6 million barrels per day, and significant funding for MSMEs and youth development programs.

“It is noteworthy that this administration’s performance compares favourably with many previous administrations.”

Okupe enjoined Nigerians to hold their state and local governments accountable for what they get.

“This speech has dispelled the misinformation about President Tinubu’s ability to handle economic challenges. It has renewed our hope for a brighter future for all Nigerians,” Okupe concluded.