Tinubu ‘ll Rule Nigeria For 8 Years – Nasarawa Governor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will be the president of Nigeria for eight years after President Muhammadu Buhari ends his tenure.

Sule made this disclosure while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday as he compared the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi and Tinubu.

According to Sule, the development in Lagos, which has largely been attributed to the vision of the APC flag-bearer, can’t be compared to that of Anambra State where Obi was at the helm of affairs for eight years between 2006 and 2014.

He said: “The economy in Lagos is better today than that of Anambra. Yes or no? Having them is like a day and night. You know there is no comparison. When you say I should compare them what am I comparing?”

While heaping praises on the efforts of the administration of President Buhari, Governor Sule stated that Nigeria’s oil production would witness an increase before President Buhari leaves office.

Sule added: “Today with all the issues we are facing, we are producing 1.2 to 1.3 million barrels per day. By the time Muhammadu Buhari hands over to Asiwaju, it will be 1.5 million barrels per day.

“You will see what is happening in this country. Inflation will go to single digit by the grace of God and all those other numbers will do the same. Tinubu is going to rule this country for another eight years by the grace of God.”