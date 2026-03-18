Tinubu Orders Early Resignation For Appointees Who Want To Seek Election In 2027

(AFRICAN EAMINER) – Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered all political appointees who want to contest in the 2027 general elections to resign from their positions on or before March 31, 2026.

The directive was announced in a circular issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and signed by George Akume.

According to the circular, the order applies to ministers, special advisers, senior special assistants, special assistants, and heads of government agencies and parastatals.

The government said the directive is in line with the Electoral Act and the timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission ahead of the 2027 elections.

All affected officials are required to submit their resignation letters before the deadline if they plan to take part in party primaries or contest for any elective position.

The presidency said the move is aimed at ensuring fairness, transparency, and full compliance with electoral laws.

Political activities are already increasing across the country as preparations for the 2027 general elections continue.