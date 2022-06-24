Tonto Dikeh Emerges Deputy Governorship Candidate In Rivers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has emerged as the deputy governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the forthcoming general election in Rivers State coming up next year.

ADC governorship candidate in the state, Tonte Ibraye, disclosed this on Friday morning, in a statement posted on his verified Facebook page.

The statement reads: “After series of consultations with leaders of our party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State and the national level, I’m glad to announce Ambassador Tonto Dikeh as my running mate for the 2023 gubernatorial election in Rivers State.

“We are pleased to welcome her to the #RiversRescueMission2023 as we strive to improve the standard of living for everyone in our dear Rivers State.”