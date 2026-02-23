Troops Kill 29 Terrorists, Repel Attacks in Borno, Yobe State

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have killed 29 suspected Boko Haram fighters during coordinated operations in Borno and Yobe states between Saturday and Sunday.

The operations took place at Lamusheri Village in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State, and at the Forward Operating Base in Limankara and Kukawa areas of Borno State.

In a statement on Sunday, the Joint Task Force Media Information Officer, Lt. Col. Sanni Uba, said the successful missions showed continued military pressure on terrorist strongholds in the North-East.

According to him, 15 terrorists were killed in the Gujba operation, while 14 others were neutralised during the Kukawa attacks.

Uba explained that troops of Sector 2, under Operation Desert Sanity V, carried out an early morning precision raid on Lamusheri Village on February 22 after intelligence reports identified the area as a major terrorist logistics base.

He said the troops came under fire while approaching the location but, working with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, they outflanked the insurgents and blocked their escape routes. Fifteen terrorists were killed in the firefight, while several others fled with gunshot wounds.

He added that another group of terrorists attempted to infiltrate the Forward Operating Base at Limankara but were successfully repelled. There were no casualties or equipment losses among the troops, although intelligence reports indicated the attackers suffered losses.

On the Kukawa incident, Uba said the insurgents launched a coordinated attack from different directions but were forced to retreat after facing superior firepower from ground troops supported by air operations.

During follow-up operations, troops recovered 13 AK-47 rifles, 16 loaded magazines, three handheld radios, and other items.

However, one soldier was killed during the operations, and some military equipment was destroyed by rocket fire. The injured personnel were evacuated for treatment and are said to be in stable condition.

Uba said the ongoing coordinated operations show the military’s determination to weaken terrorist groups in the region. He added that the military high command has commended the troops and encouraged them to sustain the momentum.