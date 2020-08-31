W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

UEFA Releases Champions League Third Qualifying Round Draw

Posted by Latest News, Sports, Uncategorized Monday, August 31st, 2020
Spread the love

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The draw for the third qualifying round of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League, made at UEFA’s Swiss headquarters in Nyon on Monday:

Ferencvaros (HUN) v Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)
Qarabag (AZE) v Molde (NOR)
Omonia Nicosia (CYP) v Red Star Belgrade (SRB)
Midtjylland (DEN) v Young Boys (SUI)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) v Dinamo Brest (BLR)
PAOK (GRE) v Benfica (POR)
Dynamo Kiev (UKR) v AZ Alkmaar (NED)
Gent (BEL) v Rapid Vienna (AUT)

– Ties to be played on September 15 or 16 with winners advancing to play-off round

– Ties will be played as one-off straight knockout matches, rather than over two legs, because of the complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

AFP

Related Posts


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=55266

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Place your Ads on African Examiner

ADVERTISEMENT

FirstBank

sponsored ads

zenith bank

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us