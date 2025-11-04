US Watchlist: Tinubu Not meeting With US Vice President JD Vance –Aide

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Temitope Ajayi, senior special assistant to President Bola Tinubu on media and publicity, has denounced reports that US President Donald Trump has asked his deputy to meet with the Nigerian president.

Daniel Bwala, Tinubu’s special adviser on policy communication stated on Sunday that both presidents were fixed for a meeting “in the coming days” to talk about the issue of Christian genocide in the country,

The scheduled meeting is coming on the heels of Trump redesignating Nigeria a ‘country of particular concern‘ due to reports of the government has intentionally ignored attacks on Christians.

Trump also threatened that he would not rule out air strikes or boots on the ground in the plan to “completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists killing Christians in Nigeria”.

The US leader also warned the Nigerian government to “better move fast” or America will send military troops to end all US aid and assistance to the country.

Bwala stated that differences in perspective between Trump and Tinubu would be settled in the forthcoming meeting, which could have happened at the State House in Abuja or the White House in Washington.

However, a report had alleged that President Tinubu is scheduled to visit the US on Tuesday.

The report disclosed that Trump had “delegated his Vice, James David Vance to meet with Tinubu during the visit, barring any last minute changes”.

Reacting, Ajayi, in a statement on Monday debunked the report.

“There is a story that President Tinubu is going to the US on Tuesday to see US Vice President J.D Vance. That story is not true,” Ajayi writes on X.

“If President Tinubu is going to the White House, he won’t be going to see a Vice President.”