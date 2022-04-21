Welfare Of Troops Remains My Priority, Says COAS

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen Faruk Yahaya has reiterated his commitment to continually enhance the welfare of personnel in the Nigerian Army (NA).

A statement issued by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu said that COAS spoke yesterday when he declared open, the Bi-annual Project Management Workshop 2022, organized by Nigerian Army Special Projects(NASP) at the Nigerian Army School of Military Engineering (NASME), Makurdi, Benue State.

Represented by the Chief of Logistics (Army), Maj Gen Omotomilola Akintade, the COAS, explained that the workshop is in accordance with his desire to untiringly improve on the welfare of officers, soldiers and their families.

This, according to him , has translated into successes recorded in recent times in the ongoing fight against insurgency in the North East and anti- banditry operations in the North Central zones of the country.

He reassured the personnel that their welfare is paramount to the NA, maintaining that this drive, informed the construction and rehabilitation of a broad-spectrum of infrastructures, ranging from living and office accommodations, training schools and other support facilities across NA Barracks.

In his remarks, the Commander Corps of Engineers(CCE), Maj Gen Kamilu Kadiri, pointed out, that the workshop would enlighten officers on the functionality, safety and efficiency of the building environment and other requisite engineering skills.

This, he said, will extensively sharpen the engineering acumen of officers in the Nigerian Army Corps of Engineers, thereby enhancing their capacity for project planning and execution.

Earlier, the Coordinator, Nigerian Army Special Projects, Maj Gen. Philip Eromosele, in his speech, disclosed that the workshop is aimed at refreshing officers on global trends in construction management in order to improve timely delivery of quality projects and positively project the reputation and value of the engineering profession.

Highpoints of the event were the unveiling of NASME Signage and commemorative planting of trees by the representative of the COAS.