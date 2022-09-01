We’re Not Social Media Party, We ‘ve 22 Million Voters — Labour Party

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Labour party has stated that it is not a social media party and vowed to win the 2023 elections.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Comrade Arabambi Abayomi, who stated this in Lagos, stated that there are more than 22 million registered voters who have indicated interest in the party.

“We are not a social media political party. The people that are conducting our rallies across the states are human beings. We are the new phenomenon, the uncommon political party that will move our nation from consumption to production. As I speak now, with the number of support groups that have registered with their Voters cards and telephone numbers, we have 22 million Nigerians with us.

“And we are expecting more before December. Nigerians are yearning for change; they have gone through a lot and they know the person they want to lead them. You can see that all across Nigeria, the movement is so massive because Peter Obi is the only pan-Nigeria candidate who the people trust. These are Nigerians asking for positive change,” he said.

He tasked the APC-led government to get prepared to leave office in 2023, adding that nomination of card-carry members and former aspirants as Resident Electoral Commissioners will not save the party from defeat.