White Money Slams Victoria Inyama For ‘making Insulting’ Comment About His Mother

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The 2021 BBNaija winner, Hazel Oyeze Onou better known as White Money, has berated Nigerian actress, Victoria Inyama, concerning a controversial remark she made concerning his mother.

Trouble started when White Money put out what appears to be an inspirational post saying that “no woman is out of a man’s league as long as he has money”.

This remark sparked reactions on social media platforms as many people reacted to the statement.

Joining the fray, Inyama, attacked White Money’s remark and blamed it on the “kind” of woman who raised him.

“When a child is raised by a ‘type’ of mother, it is only typical that he projects his disgust of his mother by generalizing all women to be like his mum,” she wrote in a now-deleted post.

Angry by the comment of the actress, White Money took to his Instagram account to attack the actress.

The reality star called Inyama “stupid” for involving his mother in the conversation.

“What is your stupid name Mrs Victoria or Madam Victoria Inyama. F**k your existence you washed-up old hag with your stupid ass career that is dead,” he said.

“How dare you insult my mum? Does any male in your family have close to the morals that I have? I was raised right by my mum.

“How dare you bring my family into your stupid ass mouth I keep quiet for the fact you put my mum, madam you are stupid, you are a mad-washed up old hag.

“Bloody idiot! If you didn’t understand what I said can you not just keep quiet and scroll? Insult me, no problem. Why will you put my mum in your f**king context?”