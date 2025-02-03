WHO Meets As U.S. Withdrawal Blows Hole In Budget

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The executive board meeting of the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday was set to take on an atmosphere of crisis as it grappled with the consequences of the looming withdrawal of the U.S.

Since President Donald Trump ordered the U.S. to exit the WHO on his first day back in office, there has been an atmosphere of alarm at the UN agency’s headquarters in Geneva.

The U.S. is by far the largest contributor to the WHO.

In 2024, its share of the budget was 18per percent.

It now appears inevitable that jobs and health programmes will have to be cut in order to cover the funding gap.

The U.S. itself was represented on the executive board, which has 34 members and the highest decision-making body of the WHO between annual general meetings.

The U.S. withdrawal was due to take effect on Jan. 22, 2026, but the new administration in Washington has instructed its officials to cease cooperation with the WHO with immediate effect.

The WHO hoped that other countries would consider increasing their contributions.

The mandatory contribution of all 194 WHO member states was based on a country’s economic strength.

When Trump withheld funds for the WHO during his first term in office, Germany stepped in and was the largest contributor in the 2020 to 2021 budget period. (dpa/NAN)