Why I Agreed To Do DNA Test –Mohbad’s Widow

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Omowunmi, the wife of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, has stated that Joseph Aloba, her father-in-law, knows that Liam, her son with Mohbad, is truly his grandchild.

Omowunmi, in an interview with BBC Pidgin stated that Aloba is “100% sure” of Liam’s paternity.

According to her, she agreed to the DNA test to clear the “lies circulating in the media, not to prove anything to her father-in-law”.

“I miss my husband with everything. My child started school and they wanted to write his name. And they wrote to Mr and Mrs Aloba. I remember him from every angle of my life. You know I have a child for him,” she said in Pidgin-English,” she said.

“…I want to do the DNA for the media that has been fed with lies, not my father-in-law. Because left to me, he is 101% sure that the child is his (Mohbad) son.”

The African Examiner recalls that last week, Omowunmi talked about her love story with the deceased singer, Mohbad, saying that they first connected on the social networking platform, 2go.

Mohbad died September 12, 2023, and he was buried the next day. However, on September 21, his body was exhumed by the police for an autopsy.