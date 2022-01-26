Why I left Man Utd for Sevilla – Martial

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – France forward, Anthony Martial, believes that his lone move to Sevilla from Manchester United will see him enjoy playing football again.

African Examiner writes that Martial took a wage cut to complete a move to the LaLiga outfit this week.

“It’s not just about money. It’s to play and to enjoy it. That’s why I chose to come here, to play and to enjoy football again,” Martial said.

It could be recalled that Martial just made 11 appearances in all competitions for United this season.

He added: “I want to score goals, provide assists and be crucial for this team in the next five months.

“There are many good players at Sevilla and I want to bring my experience to the side.”