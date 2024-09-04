Why I Was Rejected By South Africans – Chidimma Adetshina

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Newly crowned Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, has opened up on the reason she was rejected by South Africans who prevented her ambition of becoming Miss South Africa.

Adetshina, in an interview with Silverbird TV stated that she was rejected by South Africans because of my Igbo name”.

According to her, their rejection led to her withdrawal from the Miss South Africa beauty pageant as she described her experience as “horrible and heartbreaking”.

Irrespective of being born in South Africa, the 23-year-old was filled with pride in her Nigerian background, stating, “I am proudly Nigerian”.

She added: “It all started because of my name. People were not happy that my name is Chidimma and I am representing South Africa.

“South Africans felt like I wasn’t South African enough because of my name. It was really sad to see and it was a very horrible experience that I wouldn’t wish on anybody.

“I have lived there for 23 years and it’s heartbreaking to see that I wasn’t welcomed and accepted. There were certain things that happened behind the scenes that made me withdraw. It was heartbreaking that I had to withdraw close to the finale but a decision had to be made and it hit social media as well.

“But what I know is that I was born in South Africa and I am a South African. I am still proudly Nigerian as well,” she said.

It is worth recalling that Chidimma was in the eyes of the storm a few weeks back because of her Nigerian nationality which led to her stepping down from Miss South Africa competition.