World Cup: Super Eagles Revive Hopes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Super Eagles of Nigeria went a step closer to 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification after defeating Lesotho 2-1 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, on Friday in a match that could prove pivotal for the campaign of the three-time African champions.

Troost Ekong presented Nigeria with the perfect start after he converted a penalty after a Lesotho defender handled the ball with his hands in the penalty box. Ekong slots the kick into the net to the jubilation of the fans.

Akor Adams later doubled the lead with a clinical finish and this put Nigeria at an advantage. Lesotho, however, responded with a goal from Kalake, but the Super Eagles held on to the lead and got the necessary three points.

However, Benin Republic scored in their match, and this means Nigeria remain behind on points and goal difference in Group C and with only one game left in the group, the fate of the Super Eagles is not entirely in their hands.

Nigeria is now on 14 points, and Benin is now leading the group. The Super Eagles still have lots of things to worry about, and a victory is important for the final match.

Also, the Super Eagles need to pray for slip-ups as Benin Republic or South Africa must drop points in their last fixtures.