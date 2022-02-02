World Tropical Disease Day: WaterAid Assured ENG Of Partnership

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Wateraid Nigeria, has expressed its readiness in collaborating with Enugu State Ministry of Health in tackling tropical waterborne related diseases in the state, through boosting of the Water sanitation and hygiene (WASH) sector.

It said the organization is disposed towards supporting programes aimed at promoting WASH in the society, including Enugu state, with a view to tackling waterborne infectious related diseases that has wreaked havoc in most states of the federation.

Enugu state programme lead of WaterAid, Mr. Solomon Akpanufot, stated this yesterday during the 2022 world Tropical Disease day held in Enugu.

He spoke through the State monitoring and Evaluation officer, Mr. Eta Eteta.

In his remark at the event, Enugu state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, reiterated the governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi led administration’s commitment in combating and eradicating tropical diseases in the rural Communities

The Enugu state Ministry of Health celeberated the event in partnership with WaterAid, Carter Centre, Wash for impact and Development (WASHFID), amongst other agencies.

Our Correspondent reports that the theme for this year is “Achieving Health Equity to end the neglect of poverty- related Diseases.

According to the commissioner, the day is the 3rd celebration of the London 2012 declaration which is to create awareness and enlightenment concerning tropical diseases.

The day is also an avenue to show case and add momentum in what the state has been able to achieve in combating the disease.

Prof Obi, said the state aligns with this year’s theme, adding that the tropical diseases are diverse in nature and widely spread around the poorest regions where water, safety, sanitation and access health care facilities are not available or substandard.

Reflecting on what tropical diseases is all about, the State Coordinator of NTD, Dr. Mrs. Ifeoma Otiji hinted that there are about 20 neglected tropical diseases that has been established over the years, adding that the female mosquitoes are one of the carriers of these diseases.

She noted that as a result of the prevalent nature of people living in the rural areas these diseases are preventable, disclosing that NGOs administers drugs freely from house to house, stressing that they should also get involve in health education to further enlighten them.

Dr. Otiji, noted that the day is observed every Jan. 30, as set aside by WHO to create awareness on the neglected diseases.

“Neglected tropical diseases are group of diseases that mostly affect developing countries and are strongly related to poverty, poor personal and environmental hygiene and also have less attention from the developed nations.

“Examples of such diseases are lymphatic, filariasis, schistosomiasis trachoma, soil transmitted helminthic (STH), onchocerciasis, guinea worm cutaneous, leishmaniasis, rabies and snakebite.

The event was attended by top government Health officials and those from health related agencies in the state.