You ‘re Embarrassing Our Country, Kenyan OAP Tells Nigerian Singer Portable

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kenyan radio presenter, Maureen Imbai, aka Black Cinderella, has called out Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, for embarrassing Kenyans.

Black Cinderella, took to her Instagram story on Monday to berate the Zazzu crooner concerning a video posted by the latter, where he was jeering at a lady in Kenya who left him after he stated that he wasn’t available for ‘hook up’.

African Examiner writes that Portable, who had been in Kenya since a couple of weeks ago, had often uploaded videos and pictures of girls he hung out with within the country.

Reacting to the latest video, Black Cinderella called out Portable for embarrassing the country and insulting Kenyan girls.

“We all love your music but Portable zukwanuike (calm down). What you are doing in our country is embarrassing Kenya worldwide,” she wrote.

“We support your rubbish but not what you are doing to Kenyan girls and posting it online. The video Portable posted last night is not just embarrassing. It is an insult to us Kenyan girls.

“No matter how you feel Kenyans are cheap or quiet when you overstay your welcome, we will throw you outside our country without mercy.

“The people that brought Portable into Kenya, I’m ashamed of you. Your business was to bring an artist to perform and make his money and leave. But daily, we are seeing the misuse of our girls, live abuse of drugs, and so many more disgusting videos online.”

Black Cinderella also enjoined the girl in the video to sue Portable for sharing her video without consent.

She wrote, “Find me the girl he embarrassed to file a complaint about the public humiliation. She will get not less than 2000 USD.”