You’re Only President On Social Media, Wike Mocks Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has slammed Peter Obi, former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), concerning his remarks on the state of public schools in Abuja.

On Tuesday, Obi paid a visit to the LEA Primary School in Kapwa, Abuja, where he said that the learning environment in the school is “deeply troubling: because “a school with over 200 children operates under such poor and inhumane conditions”.

According to him, the school was not conducive for learning and it had no chairs for teachers, no toilet facilities for pupils, and also its classroom furniture was “completely dilapidated”.

Wike, reacting on Thursday while inaugurating new roads in Abuja, refuted the reports of Obi as he accused the former Anambra State governor of playing politics.

“Mr Peter Obi, we just came into office two years ago. We haven’t even completed four years. But you, you were governor for eight years,” Wike said.

“If I were you, I would keep quiet. Enough is enough. You can’t become president of Nigeria just by going to IDP camps for birthday celebrations. Who is interested in that?

“Doing your birthday in an IDP camp doesn’t mean you love Nigeria or that you are committed to change.



“When you were governor in Anambra, why didn’t you celebrate birthdays in IDP camps?

“Now that you want to be president, every birthday is spent with the less privileged. Who are you trying to deceive?”

Wike stated that his administration has taken giant steps to improve public schools in the FCT and he assured to showcase ongoing projects next week.