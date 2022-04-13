5 Die In Anambra Auto Crash

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Two nuns and three others died at dawn on Wednesday after two vehicles crashed at Nawfia on Enugu-Awka Expressway in Anambra.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in Anambra, Adeoye Irelewuyi, stated that the collision was attributable to excessive speeding.

“The fatal crash involved a Toyota Highlander with registration number; BMR 570 BE and an unregistered Toyota Hiace bus.

“According to an eyewitness, the bus driver, conveying the nuns was speeding excessively; lost control of the vehicle, rammed into the Highlander from behind and both vehicles caught fire.

“Five persons, two male adults and three female adults were involved in the crash when the vehicles burst into flames and they were completely burnt.

“The Anambra Fire Service has been able to put out the fire.

“The FRSC rescue team from Awka is on ground managing traffic and ensuring that the obstruction caused by the crash is removed,’’ Irelewuyi said.

While condoling with the families of the victims, Irelewuyi warned motorists to avoid excessive speeding and keep to recommend speed limits.

African Examiner reports that the occupants of the Toyota Hiace bus were the two nuns and their driver while a couple were the occupants of the Toyota Highlander.