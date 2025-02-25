Admit You Defected, Pro-Fubara Federal Lawmakers Tell Amaewhule, 26 Others

Five federal lawmakers from Rivers State who support Governor Siminalayi Fubara have called on the lawmakers loyal to former governor Nyesom Wike, led by Martin Amaewhule, to stop parading themselves as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The lawmakers made this statement during a solidarity visit to the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led Assembly on Monday, barely a week after pro-Wike federal lawmakers paid a similar visit to the Amaewhule Assembly.

The visiting National Assembly members included Awaji-Inombek Abiante (Andoni-Opobo/Nkoro), Boma Goodhead (Akuku-Toru/Asari-Toru), Boniface Emerengwa (Ikwerre/Emohua), Allison Anderson Igbiks (Okrika/Ogu-Bolo), and Manuchim Umezuruike (Port Harcourt Federal Constituency 1).

Speaking on behalf of the caucus, Abiante stated that their visit was to provide clarity and counter misinformation by their counterparts.

Abiante criticized a recent visit by their pro-Wike colleagues, saying that their remarks raised concerns about the integrity of the caucus.

He reassured the Oko-Jumbo-led Assembly that they were not alone, emphasizing that millions of Rivers residents stand with them.

The lawmaker condemned the visit by the pro-Wike lawmakers, accusing them of misleading the public rather than clarifying issues as they claimed.

“A lie not rebutted could become the truth,” Abiante said, rejecting claims by the pro-Wike lawmakers that a judgment by Justice Omotosho validated the legitimacy of Martin Amaewhule and 26 other State lawmakers.

He argued that the ruling made no such pronouncement and reiterated that the 27 lawmakers led by Martin Amaewhule voluntarily defected in December 2023, thereby losing their seats.

Citing Supreme Court rulings in similar cases from Plateau and Ondo states, Abiante insisted that the defected lawmakers had forfeited their positions.

Addressing questions about whether the Oko-Jumbo-led Assembly could continue legislative duties, he referenced former Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen’s ruling in Dapialong v. Dariye, which established that an Assembly can function with its remaining members until vacancies are filled.

He mocked Amaewhule and his colleagues for attempting to recant their defection, reminding them that they had affidavits confirming their move. Their actions, he said, are bringing disgrace to legislative practices beyond Nigeria.

On the 2024 budget controversy, Abiante dismissed continued legal disputes as irrelevant, noting that the year had already progressed beyond the contested matters.

He reaffirmed that Governor Fubara would not act outside the law.

Abiante called on President Bola Tinubu, the National Judicial Council, and the Inspector General of Police, to ignore the alleged misrepresentation of facts by Amaewhule and his group.

In response, Victor Oko-Jumbo commended the visiting lawmakers for their support, vowing to lead the Rivers State House of Assembly without fear.

He emphasized that the Rivers State government remained focused on governance and development rather than political distractions.

Their visit, he said, rekindled the Assembly’s confidence.

Reiterating his stance, Oko-Jumbo declared, “The 27 lawmakers are gone.”