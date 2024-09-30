Algeria, Niger In Talks Over Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline Project

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Algeria and Niger discussed key steps to advance the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline (TSGP) project during a visit by Niger’s Petroleum Minister Sahabi Oumarou to Algiers on Sunday.

Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to the project and Niger called for a high-level meeting of ministers from Algeria, Niger, and Nigeria to discuss the next steps.

The TSGP is a 4,000-km pipeline linking Algeria, Nigeria, and Niger.

It will connect to Algeria’s existing pipeline networks, enabling the export of natural gas to Europe.

The project is intended to enhance energy security, boost regional economic development, and strengthen energy cooperation between the three countries.

Beyond the pipeline, the discussions also explored ways to enhance energy cooperation between Algeria and Niger, including the progress of Sonatrach’s oil exploration efforts in the Kafra field, located in northern Niger. (Xinhua/NAN)