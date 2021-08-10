BREAKING: Lionel Messi Agrees Two-Year PSG Deal

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former FC Barcelona skipper, Lionel Messi, has finally reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.

Following the Argentine’s failure to reach an agreement on a new deal with the Catalan mega-club after a meeting last Thursday, there have been rumours linking the 34-year-old to PSG.

Messi, at Sunday press conference, confirmed a move to PSG as a “possibility”.

The contract with PSG will keep Messi at the Parisian club until June 2023, with the option of extending the contract until 2024, according to SkySports.

Messi will receive €25m net per season as guaranteed salary plus add-ons, with his potential total salary around €35m per season.

Paris Saint-Germain are set to unveil Messi as a PSG player in a few hours, per Fabrizio Romano.

