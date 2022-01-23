Corpses Burnt Beyond Recognition As Fire Guts Mortuary, Market In Anambra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A section of the mortuary at the General Hospital, Onitsha, Anambra State was at the weekend gutted by fire.

A food market near the Federal Polytechnic, Oko in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state was also razed by fire.

Corpses at the morgue were burnt beyond recognition while items worth millions were destroyed in the market.

An eyewitness said the police, who arrived the scene shortly after the incident, quickly barricaded the area to prevent people from looting the shops.

Confirming the hospital incident, Director, State Fire Service, Engr. Martin Agbili, said the fire which occurred around 12.34pm was caused by bush burning.

Yesterday, 22-01-2022 by 1243hours, fire gutted the Onitsha General Hospital Mortuary as a result of bush burning from a nearby hospital’s quarter. All the deposited corpses were burnt beyond recognition,” he said.

Police spokesman, Ikenga Tochukwu, who confirmed the market fire incident, said the Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng had ordered for comprehensive investigation into the incident.

He said: “The Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng is worried by recent fire incidents in market at Oko and food vendor/furniture workshop near state secretariat junction by Ifite road which resulted to loss of valuable properties.

“Preliminary Information reveals that the fire took place in the early hours of the morning period and no life was lost.