Court Dismisses Bobrisky’s Fundamental Rights Suit Against EFCC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal High Court in Lagos has dismissed a fundamental rights suit filed by Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Bobrisky had sought N200 million from the EFCC for “psychotic trauma” and demanded N1 billion from the National Assembly for the “violation of his right to a fair hearing.”

He also urged the court to restrain the EFCC and the National Assembly from “harassing, detaining, or declaring him wanted.”

Bobrisky has been embroiled in controversy after social media influencer Martins Otse leaked an audio recording alleging that he paid the EFCC N15 million to drop money laundering charges against him.

Delivering judgement on the case, Justice Alexander Owoeye ruled on November 28, that Bobrisky’s claims of rights violations lacked merit and were unsupported by credible evidence.

The EFCC’s spokesman, Dele Oyewale, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

“Having evaluated the evidence placed before this Court by the Applicant, it is evident that the Applicant has failed to provide credible evidence to justify the award of the declaratory and injunctive reliefs sought by him,” the judge ruled.

“I hold that the claims of violation of fundamental rights against the 1st and 2nd Respondents were not made out of the affidavit evidence placed before this Court.

“The Applicant’s claims against the 1st and 2nd Respondents lack merit and are accordingly dismissed.”

Justice Owoeye also refused to award damages against the EFCC.