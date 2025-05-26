Davido, Cubana Chief Priest Visit Tinubu At Presidential Villa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Davido, the Nigerian singer, on Monday paid a visit to President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja.

In a post on his Instagram page, his manager, Ubi Franklin, uploaded photos from the visit, where he showed himself and socialite Cubana Chief Priest, who went alongside Davido.

A clip showed Franklin and Cubana Chief Priest reaching out for a handshake with Tinubu as Davido pointed out that both of the men are members of the president’s political party.

“They are both your members, sir, they are APC,” Davido said.

After the exchange of pleasantries, Franklin then recalled his involvement in the 2023 presidential campaign as he stated that he had travelled to 15 states with Tinubu.

The president responded, “Very good. We succeeded and made it to the presidency”.

In the background, Cubana could be heard saying that Tinubu will also win the coming presidential election.

“We will succeed again in 2027,” he said.

The reason for the visit was not stated in the picture.

The visit of Davido to the president is coming shortly after he visited Abbas Tajudeen, the speaker of the House of Representatives.

Tajudeen said that their meeting was an “engaging and rich” discussion that was centred on the power of music to unite and uplift the nation.

He also heaped praises on Davido for showcasing Nigerian culture and using his platform to empower the younger generation.