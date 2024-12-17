Edo Assembly Suspends 18 LG Chairmen, Deputies Over Insubordination

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Edo State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, issued a resolution suspending chairmen and vice chairmen of the 18 local government councils for two months.

Also, the House directed the leaders of the legislative arms to take over leadership of their respective councils.

The suspension of the council chairmen and their deputies is coming on the heels of a motion moved by the member representing Esan North East 1, Isibor Adeh and seconded by the member representing Akoko-Edo 2, Mr Donald Okogbe.

On Monday, the state governor, Monday Okpebholo, had written a petition to the House over the refusal of the chairmen to submit financial records of their local government to the state government.

In the letter, Okpebholo, tagged the action of the chairmen as an act of insubordination and gross misconduct, tasked the House to look into the matter.

During debate in the House, 14 members supported the motion for their suspension.

The speaker of the House, Blessing Agbebaku, informed the members that all of them must speak on the matter.

Agbebaku said: “I will implore that all members of the house speak on this matter before a decision is taken.”