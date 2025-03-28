Edo Gov Frowns At Mob Killing Of Northerners, Calls For Investigation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has kicked against the gruesome killing of some travellers in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area, after they were accused of being kidnappers.

In a statement issued to the press on Friday, Governor Okpebholo through the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of Government House, SP Solomon Osaghale, stated that the incident was inhumane and unlawful.

According to him, those responsible for the brutal death would face justice.

According to the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, preliminary findings disclosed that the victims were passengers on a commercial truck and they were stopped by local security personnel.

When they search of the vehicle, they discovered firearms and this generated suspicion and led to an attack by a angry mob.

Governor Okpebholo expressed regret concerning the regrettable incident as he stated that no individual or group has the right to take the law into their own hands.

“Upon learning about this tragic event, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, immediately directed me to visit the scene for firsthand assessment,” Osaghale stated.

“He has also instructed the Commissioner of Police to conduct a thorough investigation. So far, four suspects have been apprehended in connection with the attack.”

The governor enjoined the public to maintain peace and he also reassured the Hausa community in Uromi of their safety adding that security personnel had been deployed to abort any further conflict.

Speaking on behalf of the Hausa residents, their leader, Aliyu Haruna, thanked the governor profusely and he ccondemned the attack, describing it as unprecedented in Uromi’s history.

“This is the first time we have experienced such violence in Uromi,” Haruna said. “For over 70 years, we have lived here harmoniously, and the people of Uromi have always been welcoming.”