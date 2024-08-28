EFCC Asks NASS To Enact Whistle-Blowing Law

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has asked the National Assembly (NASS) to enact a law which supports the whistle-blower policy of the government.

Olukoyede made this call on Tuesday at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) conference in Lagos which had the theme, ‘Lawyers in the spotlight: Essential anti-money laundering considerations for the legal profession’.

He noted that once the law is enacted, it will make it mandatory for law enforcement agencies to protect the whistle-blowers.

The EFCC chairman also called on lawyers across the country to always observe due diligence in their practices.

This, according to him, is necessary for them to know the background of their clients so as not to run foul of the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing (AML/CTF) regulations.

He said, “As lawyers, we are supposed to hold a position of trust in our professional conduct. While we try to comply with international laws and regulations, we should also do what is right for ourselves to protect the sanctity of our profession, which is very key.

“Don’t try to protect suspected criminals, people who must have committed financial crimes. So, if you know who we are looking for, you must bring that person to the open and we will do our part.

“Doing the right thing doesn’t necessarily come from the way of international conventions. If you do the right things, they will automatically take you out of the grey list.

“It is expedient on you to, at least, know who your client is. You are expected to be paid from a legitimate source.

“If you are a victim of crimes, you will understand what I am saying. As lawyers, you must not, in any way, derogate or demean your professional commitment to your clients.

“Even a part of the money laundering Act that we have evaluated doesn’t stop me from enforcing the regulations of the EFCC Act and other financial laws in Nigeria.”

Olukoyede further emphasised that lawyers were not insulated from prosecution if they failed to do the right thing.

He said, “It is my duty to trace the proceeds of crimes. And if I trace it to you, I will invite you for questioning, and it is your duty to answer my questions.

“I mean, why do we talk about aiding and abetting crimes? Why do we have accessories before and after the fact? Knowing this will assist me in determining your level of culpability or otherwise.

“We are not saying you are not entitled to your pay, but what we are saying is that the money that comes to you must not be proceeds of crimes.”

In his reaction, the Association’s President, Yakubu Maikyau, tried to clarify the salient points raised by Olukoyede during the session.

He also urged lawyers to receive Olukoyede’s charge with an open mind, adding that both the NBA and the Commission should be partners in the fight against corruption.

“Who else should be in the vanguard of the fight against corruption other than us (lawyers)?” he asked.