Eid-El-Fitr: FG Declares Monday, Tuesday As Public Holiday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has declared Monday, March 31 and Tuesday, April 1 as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Magdalene Ajani.

The minister congratulated all Muslims for the successful completion of the fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.

He urged all Muslims to “embrace the virtues of self-discipline, compassion, generosity and peace, emphasising the importance of love, forgiveness, and solidarity in building a harmonious society.”

Tunji-Ojo called on Nigerians to use this festive period to pray for peace, stability, and prosperity of the nation.

He expressed hope that the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Fitr would inspire unity and cooperation across religious and ethnic lines.

“Dr. Tunji-Ojo also encouraged citizens to celebrate safely and responsibly, while remembering the less privileged through acts of kindness and charity, in keeping with the true spirit of Ramadan and Eid.

“On behalf of the Federal Government, he extended heartfelt Eid Mubarak wishes to all Muslim faithful and prayed that the blessings of the season bring happiness, success, and fulfillment to everyone,” the statement read.