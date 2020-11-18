EXCLUSIVE: Anambra Governor, Obiano, Set To Join Umahi In APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the defection of Governor David Nweze Umahi, of Ebonyi state, South- East Nigeria, from the opposition Peoples Democratic party PDP, to the All progressive Congress APC, continues to generate mixed reactions in the political arena, there are strong indication, that his Anambra state Counterpart, Chief Wiily Obiano will soon join him in the ruling party.

Umahi, who is the incumbent chairman of South East governors forum and one time Ebonyi state Chairman of PDP, had on Tuesday during a press conference in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital, announced his formal cross over to the APC from his former party, the PDP.

The governor, cited continuous marginalization of the SouthEast by the PDP, as well as its refusal to zone the presidential ticket to the region ahead of the 2023 general election, as his main reasons for dumping the Umbrella symbol party for the ruling APC.

However, a source close to the crisis ridden All progressive Grand Alliance APGA, in Anambra state, who spoke to African Examiner in Enugu on the Umahi’s defection, described it as a wise decision by a wise politician, saying “after all, politics is all about interest.”

He revealed that soonest, the Anambra governor, who is presently serving his second tenure in office will also announced his defection from his current party, the All progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, to the ruling party.

According to him, this is because, the Anambra governor, strongly believes that the political future of South East region is more guaranteed in the ruling APC, than the main opposition party, the PDP, which he alleged has not been fair to the zone since 1999.

The source said, “although I’m a member of APGA, but it is time we politicians from the Southeast, Nigeria, irrespective of party affiliation should tell ourselves the bitter truth, especially on our quest to produce the Nigeria president of Igbo extraction, come 2023.

He said “it is no longer news that the PDP is not disposed to the Igbo presidency project, despite the fact the Southeast people have laboured for the party so much since 1999, and yet, has nothing to show for it.

He disclosed that after his ongoing consultation, governor Obiano will inform Anambarians and Ndigbo, on his next line of political action.

The source, who is an ardent supporter of Obiano, equally advised the people of the Southeast region to stop putting all their eggs in one political basket in every political dispensation, stressing that such act has done more harm than good to the people of the area over the years.

