FCCPC Summons MultiChoice On Subscription Rate Hike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has summoned MultiChoice Nigeria over its move to hike subscription rates for DStv and GoTVCustomers under the pay-TV company recently woke up to a notification of a hike in the subscription fees. The firm in a notice sent to them increased the DStv premium bouquet to N44,500 from the N37,000 price.

It also said subscribers on the Compact+ would start paying N30,000 as against the current fee of N25,000 among others. According to MultiChoice, the new rates take effect from March 1, 2025.

But in the wake of the proposed hike, FCCPC has summoned MultiChoice Nigeria’s chief executive officer to a hearing at the agency’s headquarters on Thursday.

“The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has summoned MultiChoice Nigeria to explain its proposed subscription price increase, set to take effect on March 1, 2025,” FCCPC’s Director of Corporate Affairs Ondaje Ijagwu said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

“Exercising its mandate under Sections 32 and 33 of the FCCPA, the FCCPC directed the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria to attend an investigative hearing at the Commission’s headquarters on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

“This action follows MultiChoice’s formal notification of the price adjustment, which raises concerns about recurrent unilateral price hikes, potential market dominance abuse, and perceived anti-competitive practices in the pay-TV industry.”

Ijagwu said the FCCPC is “deeply concerned” over the pay-TV company’s proposal amid accusations that “MultiChoice applies different pricing strategies in other markets”.

But it promised to “impose regulatory penalties, sanctions, or other corrective measures” on MultiChoice should it “fail to provide satisfactory explanations or be found in violation of fair market principles”.

FCCPC said this is to “protect Nigerian consumers” and that is it already “engaging the sector regulator and other relevant agencies to ensure fair competition and consumer protection within Nigeria’s broadcasting and digital subscription landscape”.