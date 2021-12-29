FG Planning To Eliminate Me, I Can’t Be Release Legally – Sunday Igboho

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, has claimed that the federal government is trying to eliminate him in Benin Republic.

Igboho disclosed this through his spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, in a podcast on Tuesday evening saying that the Nigerian Government was planning to kill him to silence the Yoruba Nation agitation.

He said: “The enemies are trying to eliminate Igboho. Their plan is to eliminate him so that the Yoruba Nation agenda will be silenced, but God has shown that he is above them.”

Koiki also stated that Igboho can’t be released through the legal route since the Benin Republic judiciary is not working.

Also, the spokesman frowned at the fact that diplomatic approach has failed as the e Benin Republic President, Talon has refused to set Igboho free.

He said: “If you think the legal route is what will set Igboho free, then we are wasting our time.

“Benin Republic judicial system is not working. Look at the way his case has been prolonged.

“I’ve spoken with our lawyer in Benin, and he told me that only the president can set him free.

“Now, diplomacy cannot work. We have to fight for our rights.

“We’ve issued so many ultimatum for Igboho’s release, but nothing has happened.”