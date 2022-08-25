Forum Condemns Invasion Of Senior Civil Servants Secretariat In Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Central Working Committee, (CWC) of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN, South East Forum, has condemned in strong terms the invasion of their national secretariat at Yaba, Lagos by the expelled president of the group, Mr. Innocent Bola Audu with hoodlums and miscreants..

They alleged that the sack of former leader of the Association in connivance with the Lagos Police Command seal the secretariat.

According to the Forum, Audu and his cohorts went with native doctors and thugs to disrupt the activities of the Association at their national secretariat.

They posited that Audu who was duly elected as the president of the Association, in July 2020 was in August 2021expelled from the Association because of his alleged involvement in child trafficking as well as anti-union activities such as opening a separate whatsapp group where they attack the leadership of the

Association and writing letters to banks to freeze the accounts of the Union.

Unhappy with the development, the Forum after a zonal meeting that Held yesterday at the Zodiac Hotels, Enugu frowned at the forceful takeover of the secretariat and called on the Inspector General of Police, IGP, to with immediate effect, order the Lagos State police commissioner to reopen the secretariat or face a possible mass protest by the entire members of the Association from states in the Federation including the FCT, Abuja.

In a 5-point communique issued at the end of the deliberations, signed by the Zonal Secretary, Comrade Chukwuma Igbokwe Chukwuma and state chairmen and secretaries, the Association passed vote of confidence on the Association’s leadership led by Dr. Tommy Etim Okon.

They urged them to take measures to ensure that the expelled former president Innocent Bola Audu and his cohorts are dealt with accordingly.

The entire membership of the Association in the South East reaffirms their vote of confidence on the leadership of the Association, ably led by Dr. Tommy Etim Okon as President and Alade Bashir Lawal, Secretary and all the Central Working Committee, CWC, members urge them to take

measures to ensure that Innocent Bola Audu and cohorts are brought to book,” the communiqué reads.

In passing the vote of confidence, the South East zonal leaders therefore asserted that, “Innocent Bola Audu does not have any chapter or branch chairmen or state secretaries in support of his gang steric movement.

“Rather he has recruited hoodlums and some disengaged staff that were duly paid their retirement benefits to disrupt the Association activities..