GBV: WACOL Partners Ford Foundation To Train Southeast Monarchs, Community Leaders

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of measure to prevent Gender based violence (GBV) related issues in Communities of South East region of Nigeria, Women Aid Collective (WACOL), in partnership with Ford Foundation has put together in a Enugu a two day paralegal training/capacity building for traditional rulers and Community gatekeepers in the region.

The programme was attended by top class monarchs in the geo political zone, including chairman of the Enugu state Traditional rulers Council, Igwe Samuel Asadu, was also graced by persons with disability and civil Society groups.

Addressing the participants Monday, Founding Executive Director WACOL, Professor Joy Ezeilo, said the organization is deeply committed in ensuring that Women, children, young people, persons with disability get what is due to them in the society, especially with regard to their rights.

“So, we are having this paralegal training with particular focus on the eradication of Gender based violence, including harmful traditional practices.

According to her, “we are also soliciting your support, because if you look at the community level, women suffers a lot”

The former United Nations (UN), special rapporteur posited that “We desire equal opportunity for everyone, because that is what brings progress in different communities”

“We are happy that the supreme court of Nigeria has decided on the constitutional right of a woman to inherit from the deceased fathers house, but unfortunately, in some Communities things continue to happen as if nothing happened.

“So as an organization, one thing we find out that is key to sustainable development and human rights that we want to see in our Communities is making sure that relevant stakeholders are onboard.

“We want to ensure that their capacities are built, that they become the vehicles for advancing our works, because we can’t do it alone. We can’t go it alone”

Professor Ezeilo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and law professor, added that “All of you are important stakeholders, the Civil Society organizations, Community women, 50 50 groups, and persons with disability, together we can make the difference”

In a remark, Chairman of the Enugu state traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Asadu, commended the WACOL boss, over what her organization has been doing in championing the course of women and the girl child in Enugu state and elsewhere.

He, however, urged professor Ezeilo, to use her legal contacts and influence in government to make a case for the natural leaders, especially as it concerns their constitutional role and improved welfare.

Papers were presented during the event, by various Resource persons, among them, Barrister Victor Obichukwu of the legal department of WACOL, and a traditional ruler from Enugu North Senatorial district of Enugu state, His Royal Highness, Igwe Barr. Ralph Eze, who is also a participant.