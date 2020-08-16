Gunmen Abduct District Head in Yobe

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The District Head of Mashio town in Fune Local Government Area of Yobe State, Alhaji Isa Mai Buba, has been abducted by suspected gunmen.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Yobe State Command, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed this on Sunday.

According to Abdulkarim, the yet-to-be identified gunmen stormed the resident of the District Head yesterday at about 10pm with heavy firearms and whisked the traditional leader away.

He said: “The District Head of Mashio under Jajere in Fune LG Alh Isa Mai Buba was abducted by yet-to-be identified gunmen.

“At about 2205hrs on 15/8/2020, the gunmen attacked the house of the District Head with heavy firearms and disappeared with him into the thin air.”

He further disclosed that search parties have been deployed but there is still no trace of the whereabouts of the traditional leader. However, the police are intensifying efforts to rescue him.

He added: “Investigations are also ongoing to identify the hoodlums.”