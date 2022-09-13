Gunmen Kidnap LG Vice Chairman, Pastor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Vice Chairman of Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, Chief Frank Ozue, has been abducted by suspected kidnappers.

African Examiner gathered that the incident occurred on Sunday at Ogor town in Ughelli North LGA of the state when his car was reportedly waylaid by the gunmen who whisked him to an unknown location.

The council vice chairman was said to be alone in the car as he was travelling to the Patani area of the state when the incident occurred.

Confirming the incident to journalists in Warri on Monday, a family source disclosed that he was forcefully stopped by the gunmen along Iwhre-Ovie/Oviri-Ogor Road off the Ughelli/Evwreni section of the East-West Road.

The source said, “The kidnappers left his car and his belongings including his phones at the scene of the incident. They have not reached out to the family since Sunday. The family is very worried about the state of his health.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for Delta State Command, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident, saying that efforts were ongoing to track the abductors with a view to securing the freedom of the victim.

Also, a pastor with The Church of Christ in Nations, identified as Rev Bung Fon Dong, has been kidnapped by gunmen who attacked the Ganawuri community in Riyom LGA of Plateau State.

Residents said the gunmen invaded the community on Sunday night, shooting sporadically for several hours.

Speaking on the incident on Monday, a resident in the area, who gave his name only as Samuel, said that the gunmen went away with the cleric after forcefully gaining entrance into his official residence, while his wife was shot in the leg.

He said, “It was around 8.30pm on Sunday that the gunmen who came in motorcycles arrived in the community. Residents who were alerted by their gunshots ran helter skelter but they forced themselves into the official residence of Rev Dong and abducted him. His wife who tried to rescue him was shot in the leg and was later taken to the hospital.”