Hushpuppi: Court Grants Abba Kyari’s Request To Present More Evidence To Stop Extradition To U.S

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A federal court in Abuja, on Thursday, granted a request by Abba Kyari, the detained deputy commissioner of police, to file more evidence to challenge a suit by the Nigerian government seeking to extradite him to United States of America to face fraud charges.

Nigeria’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, filed the extradition proceedings against Mr Kyari, seeking the court’s approval to surrender him to the United States government.

Mr Kyari is wanted by the American government over pending fraud charges filed against him and others at the Central District Court of Central District of California.

U.S. prosecutors accuse him of complicity in the $1.1million international fraud spearheaded by Abbas Ramon, popularly known as Hushpuppi, a former Nigerian Instagram celebrity, who now awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to the scam and other criminal financial activities.

At Thursday’s court session, the judge, Inyang Ekwo, granted the request of Mr Kyari made through his lead counsel, Nureni Jimoh, in a motion on notice.

Mr Jimoh, while arguing the application, asked the court to allow Mr Kyari to bring additional documentary exhibits to establish his innocence in the charges against him.

But, the federal government’s lawyer, Pius Akuta, opposed the request.

Mr Akuta based his opposition on the grounds that it was an attempt to cure deficiencies in the earlier documentary evidence presented by Mr Kyari.

However, in a short ruling, Mr Ekwo rejected the objection, and granted Mr Kyari permission to furnish the court further documentary exhibits to strengthen his defence.

The judge said that the court would have ample opportunity to determine the probate value to be attached to the additional evidence.

Subsequently, the suit was adjourned until June 3 for a definite hearing in the extradition suit