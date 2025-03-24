‘I’ll Not Be Intimidated’, Natasha Denies Apology To Senate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The suspended senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has debunked reports that she apologised to the Senate over the dispute that led to her suspension.

In a statement on Monday, the Kogi lawmaker described the claims as false, adding that she will continue to stand by her truth and fight for what is right, even in the face of adversity.

“I, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, stand firm in my resolve to never apologise for speaking my truth. The desperation to silence me is palpable, but I will not be intimidated.

“The games being played in full view of the Nigerian people will be exposed, and the corrupt individuals who have hijacked our institutions will be held accountable.

“As a senator, I have a duty to represent my constituents and uphold the principles of justice and transparency. My allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio were not made lightly, and I will continue to seek justice and accountability, no matter the cost,” she said.

Senator Natasha insisted that her suspension is a clear case of political victimisation, but added that she will not be deterred.

“I will continue to fight for the rights of Nigerian women and ensure that our voices are heard.

“I urge the public to ignore the viral report claiming that I apologised to the Senate, as it is entirely false. I will continue to stand by my truth and fight for what is right, even in the face of adversity,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, some constituents of Kogi Central Senatorial District on Monday submitted a petition to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for the recall of Natasha.

The petition, presented by Charity Ijese, on behalf of the constituents, was received at the INEC headquarters, by the Commission’s Secretary, Rose Anthony, on Monday, March 24, 2025.

The petition was titled, ‘Constituents’ Petition for the Recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on Grounds of Loss of Confidence.”

They affirmed that Akpoti-Uduaghan emerged by virtue of an Appeal Court decision in October 2023 but said the petition arose as a result of their loss of confidence in her representation.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who was recently suspended for six months for “violating Senate rules”, has since reported the matter to the United Nations Inter-parliamentary conference in New York, accusing Akpabio of victimisation, sexual harassment and abuse of office.