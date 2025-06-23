Iran Hangs Man Convicted Of Spying For Israel

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Iran’s judiciary said it executed on Monday a man found guilty of spying for Israel, as fighting between the two countries entered its 11th day.

“Mohammad-Amin Mahdavi Shayesteh was hanged this morning for intelligence cooperation with the Zionist regime,” the judiciary said, using Iran’s term for Israel.

Shayesteh was alleged to have had ties with Mossad, Israel’s foreign intelligence agency.

He was also convicted of collaborating with Iran International, a Persian-language TV channel based in London that is critical of the Iranian government.

Iran considers the broadcaster to be linked to Israel.

During nationwide protests in 2022 sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, the authorities in Iran described the channel as a “terrorist organisation”.

Amini, a young Iranian Kurdish woman, had been arrested for allegedly violating the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.

Iran frequently announces the arrest or execution of individuals it accuses of working with foreign intelligence agencies, particularly its arch-foe Israel.

On Sunday, authorities pledged to speed up such cases. The same day, the judiciary announced the execution of Majid Mosayebi, who was also convicted of being an agent for Mossad.

“Security-related cases, especially those involving support for the usurping regime (Israel) and acting as a fifth column of the enemy, will be handled more swiftly,” judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei told state television.

Iran is the world’s second-most prolific executioner after China, according to human rights groups including Amnesty International.

AFP