(JUST IN): Ex-IGP Tafa Balogun Dies At 74

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Inspector-General of Police, Mustapha Balogun is dead

He died after a brief illness

Mr Balogun was Born August 25, 1947, in Ila Orangun, Osun State.

He was appointed the IGP in March 2002.

Balogun died at 74.

He was a member of cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police Course 3. Having worked in various Police commands throughout the federation, and earned his promotions as at when due, Tafa, was at a time, the Principal Staff Officer to former Inspector-General of Police, Muhammadu Gambo, Deputy Commission of Police Edo State, the pioneer Commissioner of Police in Delta State.

He was also CP in Rivers and Abia states.

Details later…