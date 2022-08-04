(JUST IN): Ex-IGP Tafa Balogun Dies At 74

(JUST IN): Ex-IGP Tafa Balogun Dies At 74Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Thursday, August 4th, 2022
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Inspector-General of Police, Mustapha Balogun is dead
He died after a brief illness
Mr Balogun was Born August 25, 1947, in Ila Orangun, Osun State.
He was appointed the IGP in March 2002.
Balogun died at 74.
He was a member of cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police Course 3. Having worked in various Police commands throughout the federation, and earned his promotions as at when due, Tafa, was at a time, the Principal Staff Officer to former Inspector-General of Police, Muhammadu Gambo, Deputy Commission of Police Edo State, the pioneer Commissioner of Police in Delta State.
He was also CP in Rivers and Abia states.
