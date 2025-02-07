Land Grabbing: Community Stages Protests Against Enugu Housing Authority

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The people of Ngwuagu Oduneje-ogu, Community Abor, in Udi Council area of Enugu state, have staged a peaceful protest to the Enugu State Housing Development Corporation (ESHDC), Enugu, over alleged move by some natives of the locality to use the government agency as a front to forcefully take over their ancestral land under litigation.

They had during the protest attended by both young and old natives of the locality, including women, displayed various placards with different inscriptions such as ” lead us not into further crisis” “suit No E/262/2021 not yet decided” ” ESHDC is not a creation of law, and should respect our cases in court”

“Iyi-Ifwe Okpa lands belong to Ngwuagu Oduneje-ogu Community exclusively and not for sale” among others.

The Community alleged that some unscrupulous elements of the locality are head bent in trying to use the ESHDC as a front to trespass into the said ancestral land without the consent of the people, even when the land in question is still under litigation.

A petition which they tagged: Notice to ESHDC, which was signed for and on behalf of the community

by its Chairman, Okolo Okolonkwo (Esq) and Secretary, Ichie Osmond Obodo, and made available to newsmen, warned the state housing Development Agency to refrain from trespassing into the land.

The document, which was addressed to the Housing Development Corporation Managing Director, Barrister Gerald Asogwa, read: “We, the people of Ngwuagu Odunejeogu Community Union of Abor in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, hereby give notice and warn you and your Corporation against the unwholesome attempt by some unscrupulous land-grabbers to lead you to trespass into and precipitate crises over our only remaining piece of land known and called Iyi Ifwe Okpa/Ogwugwu Nevo.

According to the document, “The said land is an exclusive ancestral inheritance of the Ngwuagu Odunejeogu people of Abor.

“We refer to our various letters to your office dated 03/08/2024, 12/08/2024 and that of 05/12/2024 all duly received and acknowledged by your office.

” It may interest you to know that the same set of meddlesome-interlopers have been unsuccessfully attempting to grab the said land using 3 earlier fronts.

” First, they brought some unknown people who placed a sign post naming the land “Peace Gardens Estate”. Our people chased them away, because the land has already been allocated to citizens to build their homesteads (Ani-obu).

” At two other occasions the same things happened. The last straw was the very unknown persons through whom they attempted to fence the land during the last Easter Vacation.

“They were equally repelled. During the last August Vacation, they started to front you and ESHDC to help them achieve their nefarious goal.

Continuing the natives said “Take notice also that this IYI-IFWE-OKPA land has been a subject of litigation in E/589/2006 and still not yet decided.

“Again we are in court with the said Easter Vacation (2024) trespassers in Suits no. AWH/34/2024 and AWH/05/2025 over trespass to the same Land which is an exclusive property of Ngwuagu Odunejeogu people of Abor”

“We demand that you and your corporation refrain from being led down this precipice. We had attended two meetings in your office where we all agreed that ESHDC should refrain from dragging your organisation to disrepute through land grabbers.

“We will be willing to partner with the government for housing and other developments. We only wish that justice and rule of law be used as guide.

“The same Ngwuagu Odunejeogu Community bore the brunt of 83 hectares of land now baptized as GOLF ESTATE ANNEX 11 and encumbered/mired in litigations and controversy.

” Trespassing into the last bastion of the ancestral land in IYI-IFWE-OKPA in pretence of false partnership is downright oppression” the posited

“The community will be happy to continue a discussion on the above issues with our accredited officers and representatives as below, at other fora. Be Assured of our Warmest Regards”

Responding to the protesters, at the gate of the ESHDC after listening to their presentation, the General Manager, Barrister Asogwa, who was visibly annoyed with the natives over the protest action, said already, the matter is before his office, and being attended to.

He wondered why the people should embark on the protest exercise, despite the ongoing discussion on the matter, saying “ESHDC is a highly responsible and law abiding agency, and cannot engage in any act capable of undermining the rule of law.